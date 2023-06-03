It hasn't been such a great start to the 2023 WNBA season for the Minnesota Lynx. They have yet to win a game, starting out 0-6. With Sylvia Fowles retiring last season, it officially ushered in a new era for the Lynx. Fowles was the last remaining core member of the Lynx championship dynasty who was still playing. This new era represents a rebuild centered around upcoming star Napheesa Collier. They may have another building block as well. Despite the tough start, there has been a bright spot for the Lynx in rookie guard Diamond Miller. They have an opportunity to get in the win column on Saturday against the Washington Mystics but they'll have to do so without her. Diamond Miller was listed on the Lynx injury report as out with a right ankle injury as per Lynx PR.

The Lynx made Miller the No. 2 overall selection in the WNBA Draft back in April. Diamond Miller suffered the ankle injury during Tuesday's game against the Dallas Wings. She had eight points, five rebounds and four assists before having to exit the game.

During the their first six games, Miller had been averaging 10.4 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 36.6 percent shooting from the field, 10 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Miller played college basketball at Maryland and was a McDonald's All-American in high school. Fans will be hoping that Miller is off the Lynx injury report as soon as possible.