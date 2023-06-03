Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson recently shared her brutally honest thoughts on Brittney Griner's return to the WNBA. Although Wilson is excited for Griner to be back in the league, she had one request for the Phoenix Mercury star, via Podcast P with Paul George.

With [Brittney Griner] out, it didn't feel the same… I'm dreading playing against her… As long as she doesn't dunk on me, I'm good." A'ja Wilson is thrilled BG is back home but is NOT looking forward to guarding her 😅 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/0zZFMU5PO3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 2, 2023

“It's amazing, it truly is something special,” A'ja Wilson said of Griner's return to the WNBA. “It's only 144 of us, 12 teams, 12 players. And with BG out, it was tough. We didn't feel the same. It's like your sister, so for her to come back and to play the sport that she loves and still smilin' and stuff like that, it's a joy to see.

“I'm dreading playing against her because I'm like dang, I am playing the five this year. So I have to guard her. Long as she doesn't dunk on me, I'm good.”

A'ja Wilson and the Aces are the defending WNBA champions. They are off to a strong start once again in 2023, currently sporting a 4-0 record. The Mercury, meanwhile, are just 1-2 so far this season.

That said, Brittney Griner is performing well. Through three games played, she's averaging 21.3 points per game on 74.2 percent field goal shooting. Griner is also averaging 8.0 rebounds and an incredible 3.7 blocks per contest. She is a dominant player without question, so it will be intriguing to see how Wilson matches up against her.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces are scheduled to play Brittney Griner and the Mercury in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 21st in what projects to be an exciting affair.