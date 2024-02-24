Marlo Hampton will not return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the upcoming season. Hampton made her RHOA debut on season 4. She was a guest and friend on seasons 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 as a friend of the show. In the last two seasons, 14 and 15, she was a full-time personality on the show.
Hampton told People that she is looking into spending more time in her other endeavors and wants a “fresh start.”
“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” says Hampton. “This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”
She continues: “My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity! I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le'Archive.”
“I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” Hampton concludes.
Kandi Burruss To Not Return To The Real Housewives of Atlanta Amid Marlo Hampton Departure
Hampton's news follows Burruss making the same announcement. Burruss told Laverne Cox at the People's Choice Awards that she will not returning to the franchise as well in season 16.
“I have a lot of love for my Bravo family, so there are other things I will be a part of going forward,” Burruss told host Laverne Cox. “I mean, I don't want to say never. Never say never, right? But right now I just have a lot of things that I'm going after. I don't see it in my near future.”
She added, “This is kind of crazy but cool that my last year I said I was going to be a Real Housewife, I'm nominated as best reality star. So I guess that's a great way to go out.”
“We built something together,” she told Cox.
Burruss joined RHOA in 2009 for its second season. According to People, she was offered a contract from Bravo but didn't accept it.
Season 16 premieres Nov. 9 on Bravo.