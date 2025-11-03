The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a huge Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas could really use a win on Monday Night Football to keep pace in a competitive NFC playoff race. Regardless of their Week 9 result, the Cowboys could make some exciting moves ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. pointed out the fact that Dallas is still very much alive in the NFC playoff race. He suggested that Dallas should make some moves at the trade deadline to capitalize on the moment.

“Both Green Bay and Detroit lost today, the Cowboys hopes remain in a parity filled NFC where there is no juggernaut,” Hill wrote. “It’s wide open as it’s ever been. Jerry Jones should make a trade.”

The Packers and Lions both lost close one-score games on Sunday, leaving them at 5-2-1 and 5-3 respectively. That is still a few games ahead of the Cowboys at 3-4-1, but not too far away.

Dallas in unlikely to win the NFC East over Philadelphia, so their best shot at the playoffs is as a wild card team. That is exactly why the Cowboys want to keep pace with the Lions and Packers.

The Cowboys have been sniffing around the trade market for weeks now.

It will be interesting to see what moves, if any, the Cowboys make before Tuesday afternoon.

Cowboys rumored to be open to trading Mazi Smith at deadline

But which players might the Cowboys target at the deadline?

Dallas is on the prowl for a new pass rusher who can help replace the production they lost by trading away Micah Parsons. There are a few names who could make sense for the Cowboys ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

“Arden Key, the Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and the Raiders' Malcolm Koonce are among the edge rushers who could be traded. Dallas also appears to be open to trading 2023 first-round DT Mazi Smith, who has only played in five games this season,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on Sunday.

But cross Phillips off that list, as he was traded to the Eagles on Monday morning.

Perhaps Dallas can use Smith as part of a trade package to acquire an edge rusher at the deadline.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Monday.