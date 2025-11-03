The Washington Commanders took a tough loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, and they lost some players to injuries. One of the injuries was to Jayden Daniels, who had just returned to the field because of a hamstring injury two weeks ago.

Daniels was hurt in the fourth quarter when the Commanders were down 38-7, when he scrambled to his right and was sacked at the Seattle 4-yard line. His left elbow was bent back on the tackle, and it resulted in him dislocating it. Daniels was not the only offensive player who suffered a big injury, as Luke McCaffrey also went down, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Commanders WR/KR Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone on the opening kick return last night, sources tell The Insiders. A possible tough end to a promising season for the 2024 third-round pick,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McCaffrey had played many different roles this season, especially with the injuries to the wide receiver room. There is a good chance that both McCaffrey and Daniels are out for the season, which is not ideal for a Commanders team that had high expectations coming out of last season.

Article Continues Below

To add on to the injuries, Marshon Lattimore is believed to have suffered a torn ACL during the game as well, according to Garafolo.

For now, the Commanders might need to rely on their young guys for the rest of the season.

The injury bug has hit the Commanders hard this season, and they have several players on injured reserve, such as running back Austin Ekeler, defensive ends Deatrich Wise Jr. and Dorance Armstrong, safety Will Harris, and receiver Noah Brown. Terry McLaurin did not play against the Seahawks because of a quad injury and has missed five games this season.

The Commanders still have another half of football this season, and it will be interesting to see how they plan on finishing. With the trade deadline a day away, they could be sellers, or they could stay pat to finish the season.