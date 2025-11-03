Jaxson Dart has become one of the more popular players in the NFL. Despite being a rookie, the New York Giants quarterback has gained a ton of fans for his personality and fearless style of play. As it turns out, even coaches for other teams are big fans of Dart, including San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

After the 49ers' win over the Giants in Week 9, Saleh and Dart had a moment. According to reporter Jordan Raanan, Saleh approached the rookie, with tight end George Kittle following soon after. Both Saleh and Kittle are fans of Dart.

“A postgame scene: Jaxson Dart walks out of his interview,” Raanan posted on X. “This might be close to an hour after the game. He gets stopped by 49ers DC Robert Saleh. They embrace. Saleh is admittedly a big fan. 49ers TE George Kittle is also there with his wife and daps up Dart. Clearly there was a level of respect for the young QB's game.”

Article Continues Below

The 49ers made quick work of the Giants in Week 9. After a brutal upset to the struggling Houston Texans in the week prior, San Francisco put the pedal to the metal against New York and never let up. The 34-24 score betrayed how much of a blowout this was, as San Francisco was leading a ton well into the fourth quarter.

That being said, the game looked close because of Jaxson Dart's efforts. Despite being down big to the 49ers, the Giants quarterback didn't let up. Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter at least gave New York a glimpse of Dart's potential and grit to grind through the bad games that his team will inevitably have.

As for the 49ers, the win has helped keep their playoff chances alive this season. Wins by the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams means that the division title is still slightly out of reach. However, their Wild Card chances are still in good shape.