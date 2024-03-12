The New York Yankees have expressed a renewed interest in acquiring Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox after Gerrit Cole went to get an MRI on his elbow, but there is reportedly a ton of chatter that there are better offers for Cease from other teams, according to Andy Martino of SNY.
It makes sense that the Yankees have made a new offer for Dylan Cease, as they could use some more pitching depth. However, the White Sox seem intent on receiving Spencer Jones if they are making a trade with the Yankees, and New York is highly unlikely to include him in a package. Spencer Jones is a player the Yankees likely believe could factor into their outfield picture in the next year or two.
The Yankees are still waiting on the results from all of the testing that Gerrit Cole is getting done. It is unknown whether this is a worst case scenario in which he will need something like Tommy John surgery and miss the season, or if it is something he will have to miss just a portion of the season for.
Regardless, it seems unlikely that the Yankees will add Cease.
Will the White Sox trade Dylan Cease before the season starts?
Cease is coming off a bit of a down year in 2023, but he was a Cy Young finalist in 2022. The upside is certainly there, and with Cease being under control for the next two seasons, it makes sense that they are seeking a significant package in return.
Based on reports, if Cease does get traded soon, it would be a surprise if it was to the Yankees. A number of teams around the league could use another pitcher. Only time will tell if someone steps up with an offer that is enticing enough for the White Sox.