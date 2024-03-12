On Monday, it was revealed that New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was undergoing an MRI on his elbow. The results of his MRI have yet to be revealed, however. Cole isn't the only Yankees star battling an injury scare as Aaron Judge revealed on Tuesday that he also underwent an MRI on his abdominal muscle area, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
“Aaron Judge told writers he had an MRI on his abdominal muscle area yesterday and that it came back clean. Hasn’t swung for a few days and won’t until maybe later in the week, he said. Said he’s ‘pretty sure' he’ll be ready for Opening Day,” Heyman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Judge also provided a further update that hints at a potential quick return, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
“We ran tests and everything came back good,” Judge said. “It’s just what I told them, I was a little banged up and needed a couple of days. Hopefully we’ll get back out there soon.”
Yankees hoping for the best amid Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole injury concerns
Just a few days ago, hopes were extremely high for this Yankees ball club. The team was mostly healthy and New York was looking to bounce back in 2024 following their down 2023 season.
The Yankees are still optimistic. After all, it sounds like Aaron Judge will be alright. But Judge dealt with injury trouble in 2023 and New York will unquestionably proceed with caution.
The Yankees are also hoping that Cole will not need to miss a significant amount of time. There will not be an injury return timeline for Cole until the results of his MRI are made available, though. So all the Yankees can do at the moment is hope for the best.
Judge commented on Cole's situation, via Hoch.
“I know he’s not bouncing back the way he is, but that guy’s a perfectionist,” Judge said. “I’m hoping for the best news, even if it’s him being out a couple of weeks. I’ll take that over anything worse. We’re all praying for the best.”
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole as they are made available.