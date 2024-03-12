After it was revealed that Gerrit Cole underwent an MRI on his elbow Monday, fans immediately began to link free agent starting pitcher Blake Snell to the New York Yankees. The Yankees, however, are reportedly re-engaging in Dylan Cease trade talks with the Chicago White Sox as Cole awaits the results of his MRI, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
“The Yankees, while awaiting news on Gerrit Cole, have re-engaged with the Chicago White Sox and made a new proposal for ace Dylan Cease, but the new offer once again did not include prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones,” Nightengale wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Cease is 28 years old and still has two years of team control remaining. The White Sox's asking price for Cease was reportedly steep all offseason long, and that likely hasn't changed in spring training.
Yankees seeking pitching help amid Gerrit Cole injury concern
The Yankees will need to add pitching depth at the very least if Cole is forced to miss time. Again, the team is still waiting on the results of the MRI. New York is hoping that Cole's injury will not be too serious.
Nevertheless, trading for Cease is apparently an option for the ball club. It would be cheaper from a financial standpoint than signing Snell, but the Yankees would need to give up a large prospect haul.
So is signing Snell out of the question? It is possible that New York will reach out to Snell once again if Cole is forced to miss a significant amount of time. Snell is likely looking for a short-term deal with opt outs at this point, and that could make sense for the Yankees amid Cole's injury concern.
In the end, it all depends on the outcome of Cole's MRI results. The Yankees won't be as aggressive in their pursuit of a pitcher, whether it's Cease, Cole, or someone else, if Cole is alright.