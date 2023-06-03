The Washington Mystics crawled over .500 with a clutch 75-74 win against the Dallas Wings on Friday to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Mystics are a team that has playoff aspirations this season in the midst of a new head coach in Eric Thibault. They have a superstar in Elena Delle Donne and a solid cast of supporting players. They're on the verge of getting a big boost for their next game against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday as well. Veteran forward Myisha Hines-Allen is set to come off the Mystics injury report after missing the first five games of the season as per Jenn Hatfield of The Next.

.@WashMystics announce that forward Myisha Hines-Allen is probable for tonight's game vs. Minnesota. She missed the first five games this season recovering from offseason knee surgery but is a difference-maker when healthy. @TheNextHoops #WNBA — Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) June 3, 2023

Myisha Hines-Allen was limited last season due to the knee injury and she underwent surgery back in September. Despite the injury though, Hines-Allen played in a career-high 34 games last season. Her production slipped a little bit though. She averaged 8.9 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists on splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line in a little over 19 minutes per game.

Her three-point percentage though was the second highest for her career. She's gradually increased the number of three-point attempts she takes since she got to the WNBA to a little over two per game. Hines-Allen gives the Mystics a strong presence in the frontcourt and she can space the floor with her improved ability to shoot from three-point range.

Fans will most definitely be thrilled to see Hines-Allen off the Mystics injury report and ready to contribute.