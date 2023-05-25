David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Washington Mystics have gotten off to a bit of a slow start to the 2023 WNBA season. They are 1-2 and have just dropped two straight games against the Connecticut Sun, games that might have been winable for them. After their most recent loss to the Sun on Sunday, the main story after the game was Elena Delle Donne’s rant against the officiating. Delle Donne felt as if she was not receiving certain calls amid the Sun’s physicality. This week, Elena Delle Donne was fined by the league for her postgame comments as per Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

Elena Delle Donne has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate public comments regarding officiating, the league confirmed. Delle Donne was frustrated after the loss to the Sun in Connecticut on Sunday pic.twitter.com/2NO0eXgO9x — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) May 25, 2023

As per Copeland, it was not disclosed how much Elena Delle Donne was fined. Delle Donne has dealt with back issues the past couple of seasons and it’s understandable that she would take offense to being hit hard in that area. She remarked that she would continue to be aggressive in hopes that those fouls will eventually be called.

Delle Donne’s back issues first flared up in 2019 and she was forced to miss the entirety of the 2020 season and was limited to only three games in the 2021 season. Last year, Delle Donne suited up in 25 games and averaged 17.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 48 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This season for the Mystics, Delle Donne has been averaging 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocked shots on splits of 52.3 percent shooting from the field, 57.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line.