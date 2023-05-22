The New York Liberty had a mixed bag of a season in 2022. They finished with a record of 16-20, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They made the playoffs as the seventh seed, but they were eliminated by the second-seeded Chicago Sky in the first round. After the season, however, they upgraded by adding Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. Here we will look at three bold predictions for the Liberty’s 2023 WNBA season after adding both players.

In 2022, the Liberty experienced both positive and challenging moments. Sabrina Ionescu emerged as a standout player, averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, earning a spot on the All-Star Team and the All-WNBA Second Team. Another bright spot was Natasha Howard, who had a strong season with averages of 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. However, Howard is now with the Dallas Wings. Recall also that the Liberty struggled with inconsistency and closing out games.

During the offseason, the Liberty made significant moves by acquiring Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. Stewart, a four-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Finals MVP, and Jones, a four-time All-Star and the 2021 MVP, are considered top-tier players in the league. Their arrival has instantly transformed the Liberty into championship contenders.

Breanna Stewart is a dominant force on both ends of the court. Keep in mind that she is a two-time WNBA Champion and four-time All-WNBA First Team member. She brings leadership to the team. Stewart’s dominant presence lies in her inside scoring and shooting abilities, coupled with her exceptional defensive skills.

For her part, Jonquel Jones possesses versatility, excelling in scoring, rebounding, and defense. She consistently delivers double-doubles, showcasing her dominance on both ends of the floor.

Here are three bold predictions for the New York Liberty in 2023.

1. The Liberty will make it to the WNBA Finals.

The Liberty have added two of the best players in the WNBA in Stewart and Jones. Again, Stewart is a dominant force on both ends of the court, and she is a leader on the team. Meanwhile, Jones is a versatile player who can score inside and outside.

In addition to their star power, the Liberty also have a good coach in Sandy Brondello. She has a proven track record of winning, having led the Phoenix Mercury to a WNBA championship in 2014.

The Liberty will face some tough competition in the WNBA, including the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. However, with Stewart, Jones, Ionescu, and Brondello leading the way, the Liberty have a good chance of winning the title in 2023.

2. Sabrina Ionescu will be an All-WNBA First Team selection.

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the most exciting young players in the WNBA. She is a dynamic player who can score, rebound, and pass. She is also a good defender.

Last year, Ionescu made it to the All-Star Game and to the All-WNBA Second Team. She is the centerpiece and future bulwark of this squad. With the addition of Stewart and Jones, Ionescu will have more scoring options around her. This will free her up to focus on her playmaking and defense. We believe that Ionescu will have a breakout season in 2023 and will be named to the All-WNBA First Team.

3. The Liberty will finish with the best record in the WNBA.

The addition of Stewart and Jones bolsters the Liberty’s game inside and outside the paint, while also addressing their struggles in closing out matches. In the previous season, the team faced challenges in sealing victories, losing several close games. However, with Stewart and Jones on board, the Liberty are expected to win more closely contested matchups in 2023.

With a strong core composed of Ionescu, Stewart, and Jones, complemented by supporting players like Beetnijah Laney and Marine Johannes, the Liberty have the potential to contend for the championship in 2023. Maintaining good health and fostering team chemistry will be crucial for their success.

The Liberty’s lineup now boasts star power with the addition of Stewart and Jones, alongside their promising young core, featuring Ionescu. With this talented roster, the Liberty are well-positioned to make a deep playoff run in 2023.

The Liberty have a lot of depth on their roster. They have a star-studded lineup, a good coach, and a young core of players.

In 2022, the Liberty finished with a record of 16-20. They were the seventh seed in the playoffs and lost in the first round to the Sky.

The trip of Ionescu, Stewart, and Jones ensures that the Liberty are poised to make a big jump in the standings in 2023. We believe that they will finish with the best record in the WNBA and will be among the favorites to win the championship.