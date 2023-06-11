The Washington Mystics haven't exactly been burning down the nets to start the 2023 WNBA season. Through their first seven games, they are 4-3 and are looking to get back to back wins against the Seattle Storm. While they have a roster that is certainly playoff caliber, they are also adjusting to having a new head coach in Eric Thibault. They did got some positive news last week when it was announced that Myisha Hines-Allen would be returning to the lineup after recovering from offseason surgery. But as they get one player back, they might be losing another. Elena Delle Donne popped up on the Mystics injury report as questionable for Sunday's game against the Storm as per Matt Cohen of Winsidr.

Elena Delle Donne is questionable ahead of tomorrow's game against the Storm with neck tightness#BallOnOurTerms @Winsidr — Matt Cohen (@matt_cohenWBB) June 11, 2023

Elena Delle Donne has been limited for the Mystics in the past couple of seasons due to lingering injury issues. She suited up in only three games during the 2021 season and 25 last season. She's been relatively healthy though to start this season playing 32.3 minutes per game. If she misses Sunday's game, it will be the first game she's missed this season.

Earlier this year, Delle Donne was fined by the WNBA after she criticized the officiating regarding her back injuries. Through the Mystics first seven games of the year, she's been averaging 18.6 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 45.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

A six-time All-Star, the Mystics playoff hopes rest on Delle Donne's shoulders.