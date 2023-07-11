The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will be missing one of the best players in the league. Washington Mystics veteran Elena Delle Donne is out for the festivities in Las Vegas after re-aggravating an ankle injury in a loss to the Connecticut Sun over the weekend. The team has announced she will be out for two weeks.

“Elena Delle Donne suffered a left ankle sprain during the game on July 9 against the Connecticut Sun. She will be out the next two weeks and will be reevaluated at that time to better determine her return to play timeline.”

Della Donne initially hurt her ankle at the end of June and missed the next two games. She ultimately returned for the Sun contest but ended up stepping on DeWanna Bonner's foot and twisting it again. A brutal blow not only for the Mystics but also for Della Donne, who was looking to shine on the big stage.

A two-time league MVP, Della Donne is having a solid 2023 campaign, averaging 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 39% shooting from downtown. She's played a key part in Washington sitting at 10-8, which is good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference.

This latest setback is just unfortunate for Elena Della Donne, who battled back problems for numerous seasons before coming back and balling out in 23′. While it's not ideal that she is missing the All-Star Game, the hope is Della Donne could return sooner rather than later for the Mystics in their pursuit of the playoffs in the second half of the year.