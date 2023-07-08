The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game Draft took place on Saturday, with New York Liberty veteran Breanna Stewart and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson serving as team captains. Wilson was awarded the first pick after earning the most fan votes and she stayed loyal to her squad, selecting WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray. As for Stewart, she took Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, who just returned at the beginning of this season after her long detainment in Russia.

Below, we'll lay out the full rosters.

Team Stewart:

Breanna Stewart*

Jewell Loyd*

Brittney Griner*

Satou Sabally*

Nneka Ogwumike*

Courtney Vandersloot

Sabrina Ionescu

Ezi Magbegor

Napheesa Collier

Kelsey Mitchell

Kahleah Copper

Team Wilson:

A'ja Wilson*

Chelsea Gray*

Jackie Young*

Aliyah Boston*

Arike Ogunbowale*

Kelsey Plum

Alisha Gray

Alyssa Thomas

Cheynne Parker

DeWanna Bonner

Elena Della Donne

*means they're a starter.

Not a whole lot of surprises on either team. Lots of big names. The event will take place in Las Vegas for the third time in the previous five years on July 14th and 15th. The WNBA festivities begin on the Friday evening with the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest followed by the actual game on Saturday. Team Wilson won by 22 points a year ago which means Team Stewart will be hungry to bounce back. Although coaching doesn't really mean much in an All-Star Game, Aces boss Becky Hammon will be in charge of Team Wilson, while Stephanie White of the Connecticut Sun will lead Team Stewart.

With the WNBA continuing to grow each and every season, this should be an entertaining weekend.