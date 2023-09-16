It hasn't exactly been a banner year for professional sports franchises based in the city of New York. The New York Knicks exited the playoffs in the second round against the Miami Heat, and both the New York Yankees and Mets are on track to miss the playoffs after a successful 2022. Meanwhile, the New York Jets recently lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles, continuing the state's string of poor luck. But Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty are not about to succumb to a similar fate.

Fresh off a 90-75 victory over the Washington Mystics to take a 1-0 lead in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, the Liberty star guard had a strong message for New York sports fans who have grown exhausted witnessing their beloved teams drop like flies, all the while disregarding the best team in the state at the moment.

“I've seen it. I've kept quiet because I feel like we're gonna let our work, from here on out, do the talking. We'll be able to shut up those people on Twitter that have anything to say about what's been going on with New York sports. Because as far as I'm concerned, we've been playing the best basketball that's been played here in New York City for a very long time. And whether people recognize it or not, they will in the next couple of weeks,” Ionescu said, per SNY Liberty.

The Liberty have certainly gone under the radar of many, as there are still way too many sports fans who view women's basketball as something that's inferior to the men's game. That is not Sabrina Ionescu or the Liberty's fault in any way. But it's certainly high time for these fans to pay them the respect they so clearly deserve and earned.

Among the teams in the running for the WNBA championship, the Liberty are one of the favorites to win it all, along with fellow powerhouse team Las Vegas Aces. Now all Ionescu and company have to do is take care of business to give the city of New York the championship it so desperately craves.