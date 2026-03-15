Arkansas basketball freshman Darius Acuff Jr. continues to amaze. In his latest performance, he turned heads anew with another NBA draft-stock boosting showing, as he led the Razorbacks to an 86-75 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Sunday's SEC Tournament championship game.

Acuff torched the Commodores, going off for 30 points on 9-for-20 shooting from the floor with five 3-pointers to go along with 11 assists and three rebounds, all in 37 minutes of action. It has been that kind of March for Acuff, who also completed an extremely rare feat, according to ESPN alum Jared Berson.

“He’s the only D-I player in the last 15 seasons with 30 pts & 10 ast in a conf. tournament final. He had 91 points & 23 assists this week—the only player the last 15 years to average 30 pts & 7 ast in a conf. tournament,” Berson shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Acuff is not just among the best freshmen in the nation, but also one of the most feared players on the court overall in the 2025-26 college basketball campaign, and his performance against the Commodores reminded everyone again why Arkansas is such a dangerous team to face in March.

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With Acuff showing the way on the court, Arkansas basketball won its first SEC title since 2000.

A 12-0 run by Arkansas in the final minutes of the game had the Razorbacks running away with the win, but the job is far from done for Acuff and company.

Having won an automatic bid for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Arkansas will look to have a deep run in the Big Dance, as the team carries a five-game winning streak to March Madness.