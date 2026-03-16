Both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament brackets are out, and the top of the women's bracket is no surprise. Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies put together an undefeated regular season and have been named the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Who else joins the defending champions on the top line?

THE REIGNING CHAMPS TAKE THE OVERALL NO. 1 SEED 😤 The @UConnWBB Huskies are the last remaining undefeated team in ALL of Division I basketball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uFzzm9yy3b — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2026

UConn won the NCAA Tournament last year, finishing the year with a ridiculous 37-3 record. Even after graduating top scorer Paige Bueckers, the Huskies had an even better season this year. Led by Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, Auriemma's squad has not lost a game and will have high expectations come tournament time.

The other one seeds include the UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, and South Carolina Gamecocks. Those were the four teams in the Final Four last year, with UConn beating UCLA in the semi-final and Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad in the title game.

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Among the two seeds are the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have now made the tournament in six consecutive seasons. Despite losing Caitlin Clark and coach Lisa Bluder, the Hawkeyes have remained a force in the Big Ten. They are the two-seed in the Sacramento region, with the Gamecocks as the one seed in that region.

The women's tournament has incredible talent once again, with Oliva Miles leading the way among WNBA-eligible prospects. Miles is leading the TCU Horned Frogs as a three-seed in the Sacramento region. Fudd is also considered a top prospect for the WNBA Draft.

The First Four tips off on Wednesday when Nebraska faces Richmond, and Missouri State squares off against Stephen F Austin.