Penn basketball is rolling hot into March Madness behind a sharp-shooting Duke transfer. TJ Power ignited for 44 points to lead the Quakers past Yale with the Ivy League title on the line. Now Power hit championship week history following his Sunday performance.

Past ESPN personality and historian Jared Benson revealed the mark Power hit via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“He’s the third D-I player this century with 40 points and 10 rebounds in a conference tournament championship, joining Stony Brook’s Jameel Warney in 2016 and Vermont’s Taylor Coppenrath in 2004,” Benson posted.

Power, who also played at Virginia, joins two mid-major stars in that category. But that's not the only mark the former Blue Devil hit. Power reached a mark not seen in 65 years.

“TJ Power’s 44 points are the most by any player in a conference tournament championship game victory since George Washington’s Jon Feldman scored 45 in the 1961 SoCon Tournament championship,” Benson adds.

Penn, TJ Power led by March Madness veteran

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The Quakers are no stranger to landing in the field of 68. They've made the tourney 24 different times, with their last appearance in the 2017-18 season.

Penn happens to be led by a March Madness veteran too. Head coach Fran McCaffery built an immediate Ivy League champion in season one at the helm.

But again, McCaffery knows this stage well. He guided Iowa to seven tournament appearances between 2010 to 2025. Siena University landed in the madness too three times during the late 2000s under McCaffery. He guided UNC-Greensboro (2000-2001 season) and Lehigh (1987-88 campaign) to the tourney when it was a field of 64. McCaffery even tried recruiting a young Power when he coaching at Iowa.

This Quakers team is a dangerous one ahead of the 2026 tournament. Power brings Elite Eight experience via Duke over to Penn. McCaffery adds his own lengthy tournament history. And an offense averaging 76.1 points per game, plus defense forcing 6.8 steals and 12.5 turnovers a game presents fits for Illinois on Thursday.