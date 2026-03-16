Doc Rivers addressed the injury scare that Giannis Antetokounmpo experienced in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.

Antetokounmpo torched the Pacers' defense in 23 minutes of action. He finished with a stat line of 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. He shot 11-of-22 from the field and 9-of-13 from the free-throw line.

However, Antetokounmpo sustained an injury midway through the third quarter. He pulled off an incredible dunk highlight but landed awkwardly as he needed time to regain himself before getting up from the floor. Rivers provided an update on the star forward's health after the game, revealing a hyperextension in the left knee, per reporter Eric Nehm.

“Doc Rivers says he's guessing that Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee on this dunk in the third quarter, but didn't have an official diagnosis from the team. Rivers also said he didn't know if there would be any imaging done on the injury yet,” Nehm wrote.

How Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks played against Pacers

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The Bucks were fortunate to see that it wasn't a severe injury that Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered. Despite this, the team held it down as they took down the Pacers by a 134-123 score.

Six players scored in double-digits for Milwaukee in the win, including Antetokounmpo. Bobby Portis delivered a strong performance with 29 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals off the bench. He shot 11-of-21 overall, including 6-of-11 from downtown. Ryan Rollins came next with 20 points and seven assists, Myles Turner and Taurean Prince scored 13 points each, while AJ Green provided 12 points and two rebounds.

Milwaukee improved to a 28-39 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets while trailing the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Cleveland Cavaliers as tip-off will take place on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.