The Anaheim Ducks are taking on the Montreal Canadiens in a rather important matchup late in the season. The Ducks are seeing John Carlson make his team debut on Wednesday, as well. Carlson came over via trade with the Washington Capitals before the NHL Trade Deadline. It was one of the more stunning deals at the deadline this year.

Carlson is the greatest defenseman in Capitals history, holding numerous franchise records. Before the puck dropped on Sunday, he had a chance to provide his thoughts on skating in his first game in a non-Washington sweater in his 17-year career.

“Exciting time for me. I think we got a great team. There's a lot of top-end talent on this team, and I'm looking forward to playing with them. Just kind of getting myself worked in here,” the newest Ducks defenseman said, via Victory+ reporter Aly Lozoff.

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Carlson brings a wealth of experience to a blueline featuring some young players. As mentioned, he is in the midst of his 17th season in the NHL. Entering play Sunday, Carlson skated in 1143 games.

Carlson's experience is certainly not limited to the regular season. The 36-year-old has played 137 playoff games, as well. He has 21 goals and 78 points in those contests, as well. In 2018, he raised the Stanley Cup as a member of the Capitals, bringing home the franchise's first and only championship to date.

The Ducks have not won the Stanley Cup in nearly 20 years. Anaheim hopes to make a run at it this season. And Carlsson's experience should be valuable for this team as the games become more and more intense.