The Michigan Wolverines basketball team delivered one of the most dominant performances of the early season on Wednesday night, and head coach Dusty May followed it with a statement that sent shockwaves through the college basketball world. The Wolverines made national headlines with a 101-61 blowout win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Players Era Championship, and May's prediction tied to the Fab Five banners quickly became the night’s biggest moment. Fresh off the Gonzaga blowout win, the Wolverines seized the spotlight well beyond the box score.

Michigan controlled the matchup from the opening tip, racing out to a 53-29 halftime lead behind elite ball movement and efficient scoring. The team shot 60 percent from the field, knocked down nearly half of its attempts from beyond-the-arc, and recorded 29 assists on 36 made field goals. Five Wolverines scored in double figures, providing a complete effort that overwhelmed Gonzaga from start to finish. The win also pushed Michigan to 7-0, cementing its rapid climb under May and positioning the roster as a legitimate national contender entering December.

247 Sports’ Alejandro Zúñiga took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and posted the comment that stole the night, capturing the second-year coach’s response when asked by TNT about whether the Fab Five banners could return to the Crisler Center. The post instantly spread among fans celebrating the championship victory, adding a historic layer to the evening’s excitement.

“It's going to happen.”

The Fab Five banners remain one of the most emotionally charged topics in program history due to the sanctions from the early 1990s. May’s prediction signals a potential shift toward reconciliation, giving fans a moment they have waited decades to hear. Combined with the Wolverines’ statement victory and the momentum sparked by the Players Era Championship, Wednesday night marked a defining moment for both the present and the past of Michigan basketball.

Michigan will now look to build on their 7-0 undefeated start as attention grows around May’s postgame message and what comes next for the Fab Five legacy.