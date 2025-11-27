Texas Longhorns basketball fans are quickly finding out just how electrifying Camden Heide can be. In a high-scoring showdown at the Maui Invitational, the Longhorns outpaced the No. 23 ranked NC State Wolfpack by a score of 102-97, fueled by explosive offense, timely shooting, and a jaw-dropping putback slam from Heide that swung the momentum and ignited both his teammates and the fanbase.

The Longhorns’ official men’s basketball team posted a highlight of the jaw-dropping putback slam that sent the bench and crowd into a frenzy.

“THAT'S CAM HEIDE 🤘🔥”

Heide, a transfer from Purdue, finished the night with 11 points, showcasing his athleticism and ability to energize the team. While the dunk made waves online, it wasn’t the only highlight. Jordan Pope led the way with 28 points, knocking down seven three-pointers. Chendall Weaver chipped in 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Dailyn Swain filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 6 boards, and 7 assists.

Texas dominated early, building a 15-point lead in the first half. NC State responded, briefly grabbing a 71-70 lead with under eight minutes to play. However, the Longhorns closed strong behind efficient shooting—50 percent from deep and nearly 85 percent from the line.

Heide’s latest slam is already drawing comparisons to his iconic putback from the 2024 NCAA title game when he was still at Purdue. That dunk was named ESPN’s No. 1 play of the night and solidified his reputation as a high-flying threat.

Now in burnt orange, the junior forward is delivering that same high-flying energy night after night—and Longhorns fans can’t get enough, especially as his highlight plays continue to energize teammates, fire up crowds, and add a serious spark to Texas basketball’s early-season momentum.