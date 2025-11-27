The first few weeks of the 2025-26 NCAA women’s college basketball season have given us a meaningful, although still incomplete, glimpse at where the nation’s top programs stand. Early tournaments, showcase games, and nonconference challenges have produced both confirmation of preseason expectations and the beginnings of new narratives. While the sample size is small, the quality of early execution, returning-player continuity, and coaching stability all reveal patterns strong enough to anchor an early-season power ranking.

With that in mind, this power ranking of the top 25 teams in the country is a blend of early-season game results, strength of schedule, how much a team is living up to its preseason projection, and forward-looking judgment. Think of it as a snapshot of the season’s landscape while also accounting for trajectories — some rising sharply, some wobbling, and some already affirming their status as contenders.

1. UConn Huskies

No program in the country had a stronger blend of sustained excellence and weekly momentum than the UConn Huskies. Their narrow but statement-making 72-69 win over Michigan was the defining result of the week. A top-10 showdown won in the final minutes speaks volumes about a team’s maturity and composure early in the season.

What keeps UConn women's basketball at No. 1 is not merely that they won, it’s how they won — with poise, balance, defense, and championship toughness. While Michigan pushed them harder than any opponent so far, UConn’s ability to adapt in-game showed why the Huskies remain the sport’s gold standard.

Their roster depth continues to shine, with multiple scoring options and one of the nation's most experienced defensive cores. This week’s outcome only solidifies what was already clear: The Huskies are the front-runners, and beating a top-10 team only reinforces that their ceiling is national-title level.

2. Texas Longhorns

If the power rankings were based on the single most impressive win of the week, Texas women's basketball might have claimed the top spot. Their 76-65 victory over UCLA, a team ranked third in the nation, was a demonstration of athleticism, execution, and maturity. The Longhorns outplayed a Final Four-caliber Bruins squad and did so convincingly.

Their frontcourt dominated the boards, their perimeter play was crisp, and their defense made UCLA uncomfortable for long stretches. The reason Texas sits at No. 2, rather than No. 1, is that its season-long resume isn’t yet as extensive as UConn’s. But make no mistake — this team is coming.

The Longhorns' ball movement and spacing have improved dramatically from last season, and their athletic identity is fully crystallizing. If they stack more wins like this, Texas could soon challenge the consensus hierarchy at the top of women’s basketball.

3. South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina women's basketball didn’t deliver a headline-grabbing win this week, but sometimes momentum comes from simply avoiding mistakes. The Gamecocks remain undefeated and had a clean, stable week with no disruptions, no scares, and no signs of slippage. That steadiness matters in a November season that has already seen several top-15 teams suffer upsets.

South Carolina’s strength lies in its depth and its defensive reliability. Even on a quiet week, they look like a championship contender. The Gamecocks' placement at No. 3 reflects that while they don’t have a big win this week to push them higher, they also gave no reason to drop. And in a ranking, when others falter, stability has a major value.

4. UCLA Bruins

UCLA women's basketball lost the marquee game of the week to Texas, and usually, they would land much lower. But a single loss to a top-five team — especially early in the season — shouldn’t erase the larger picture: This Bruins squad is still one of the country’s strongest units. Their balance of guard play and frontcourt skill remains elite.

The Bruins entered the game ranked third in the country for a reason, and though they were outplayed, they were not exposed. What the loss does reveal is that UCLA still needs to sharpen its half-court execution against physical defenses. But even in defeat, the Bruins showed enough competitive grit to justify staying inside the top five. Their ceiling remains championship-level, and they should rebound quickly.

5. LSU Tigers

Like South Carolina, LSU women's basketball had a steady week without disruptions — a strong early-season performance marked by consistency, cohesion, and defensive improvement. The Tigers' lack of a headline win prevents them from rising higher, but their lack of a stumble also secures their spot in the top five.

LSU’s strength lies in its interior play and in its ability to string together runs through pressure defense. While they haven’t been challenged the way UConn or Texas have yet, everything about the Tigers' early performance suggests they will be ready when those tests arrive.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes

Few teams in the nation had a better week than Iowa women's basketball. The Hawkeyes' win over Baylor was one of the week’s biggest results, triggering an eight-spot jump in national polls and sending the message that they are ahead of schedule. The offense looks fluid, the shot selection is disciplined, and the defensive energy has improved.

Iowa’s placement at No. 6, ahead of several teams with higher preseason expectations, reflects its combination of weekly momentum and overall potential. The Hawkeyes look like a team that could crack the top five sooner rather than later. Their guards control tempo beautifully, and their confidence is surging.

7. Maryland Terrapins

Maryland continues to play polished, confident basketball. While they didn’t notch a major win this week, they did what strong programs do: They kept winning and improving incrementally. The Terrapins' offensive spacing and ball movement give them an identity that travels well, meaning they are less likely to fall victim to unexpected upsets.

Moving to No. 7 reflects their strong overall consistency and the fact that they have avoided the volatility that hit other programs this week. Maryland is not yet elite, but it is closer than many expected.

8. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan’s ranking is boosted by the quality of its loss. Not all defeats are created equal, and its 72-69 battle with UConn revealed more strengths than weaknesses. The Wolverines proved they can go shot-for-shot with the No. 1 team in the nation, and they demonstrated the kind of poise that top-tier teams possess.

The Wolverines' guards are dynamic, their spacing is strong, and their defensive switching was excellent against one of the country’s most versatile offenses. Michigan is the rare team that rises in stature in a week where they lost. That speaks volumes about how well they are playing.

9. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU had a steady, no-drama week, continuing to look like one of the season’s quietly rising powers. While the Horned Frogs did not face top competition, their continued consistency helps them climb. Their half-court execution stands out among mid-top-10 teams, and their defense has made noticeable strides. In a week where several teams above them faltered, TCU benefits from simply performing to expectation and doing so with no signs of regression.

10. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma remains a team with a high ceiling but moderate volatility. The Sooners' week was steady — no major win, no damaging loss — putting them in a relatively safe position within the top 10. Their offense continues to show creativity and tempo variation, a strength that will keep them competitive throughout the season. Oklahoma's placement here reflects both its stability this week and its overall trajectory as a dangerous Big 12 contender.

11. Iowa State Cyclones

A team that keeps winning — even without signature victories — deserves respect, and Iowa State demonstrated just enough stability this past week to remain a top-15 contender. The Cyclones' defense has tightened, and their rebounding looks stronger than in past seasons. While they lack the explosiveness of some top-10 programs, their discipline and consistency prevent them from falling behind.

12. West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia delivered one of the week’s cleanest performances in an 83-63 win over McNeese, featuring all five starters scoring in double figures. Their efficiency was one of the best shooting displays of the week among ranked teams. That performance earns them a bump in these power rankings, especially since the Mountaineers exhibited the kind of across-the-board balance that suggests sustainable growth. WVU is rising and rising fast.

13. North Carolina Tar Heels

UNC did not have a headline-grabbing week, but they avoided missteps. The Tar Heels' upside keeps them relevant, and their roster continuity is paying off in improved execution. While they remain slightly inconsistent from 3-point range, their defensive switching is among the best in the ACC. This week’s stability earns them the No. 13 slot.

14. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss delivered a steady week with solid, controlled performances. The Rebels have not yet tested themselves against top-10 opponents, but they have also not shown the vulnerabilities that plagued several teams ranked near them. Their rebounding remains their strength, and their increasing offensive tempo gives them more scoring variety than last season.

15. Tennessee Lady Volunteers

The Lady Vols had an uneven-but-acceptable week. Their offensive execution remains streaky, but their defensive energy continues to be among the nation’s best. Tennessee women's basketball's ranking position accounts for its long-term upside but also acknowledges that it didn’t have a strong enough win to move it into the top 12.

16. Baylor Bears

Baylor’s loss to Iowa was one of the week’s most damaging results for any top-20 team. The defeat knocked them down eight poll spots and dropped them into the mid-teens in these power rankings. Their offense looks disjointed, and their perimeter defense struggled to contain Iowa’s pace. Baylor has the talent to rebound, but right now, the momentum is decidedly negative.

17. Kentucky Wildcats

A quiet, steadily impressive week keeps Kentucky in the top 20. The Wildcats have not produced a season-defining performance yet, but they also haven’t shown anything that would warrant a drop. Kentucky's guard play remains solid, and its defensive discipline suggests it will remain competitive.

18. Vanderbilt Commodores

The Commodores continue to trend slightly upward. Their offense has improved noticeably from last season, and while their week featured no major challenges, their stability earns them this placement. Vanderbilt's ceiling remains uncertain, but its floor is rising.

19. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State stays just inside the top 20, based on a respectable week, but it lacks signs of major momentum. The Spartans remain a well-coached team with good spacing and reliable defense, but they have yet to demonstrate the dynamism needed to threaten the top 15.

20. Washington Huskies

Washington continues to hover in a precarious mid-tier position. The Huskies provided no reason to move them up this week, but there's also no reason to drop them. Washington's guard play is strong, but its interior defense remains a concern.

21. Louisville Cardinals

Louisville remains a bubble-tier team with upside. The Cardinals' week was respectable, and although they continue to show inconsistency, their defensive commitment allows them to stay competitive. Louisville needs a statement win soon to justify moving any higher.

22. Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Oklahoma State stays in the top 25 despite an upset loss. The Cowgirls' offense continues to evolve, but their rebounding remains a question mark. They will need stronger performances to avoid sliding.

23. USC Trojans

USC’s drop in the polls after a defeat mirrors their position here. The Trojans' raw talent is still top-25 caliber, but until they show consistent execution, especially defensively, they cannot rise. Their week was disappointing, earning them this lower ranking.

24. NC State Wolfpack

No top-25 team had a worse week than NC State. Losing to Rhode Island at home is one of the early-season’s biggest shock results, and the Wolfpack's nine-spot drop in the AP poll reflects the severity of their defeat. Their defense was porous, their shot selection was poor, and their late-game execution was shaky. NC State is still talented, but the momentum is not in its favor.

25. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame closes the power ranking as a program with a strong tradition but limited momentum. The week was serviceable, but the team's inconsistencies hold it back. If the Fighting Irish find their rhythm, they could move up. But if not, they may fall out of the top 25 entirely.

As the first couple of weeks of the 2025-26 season wind down, women’s college basketball reminded us why November basketball matters. Every game — whether a heavyweight clash like Texas vs. UCLA or a late-night scare like NC State’s stumble against Rhode Island — sends ripples across the national landscape.

Momentum is fickle, confidence is invaluable, and a single win or loss can redefine a team’s narrative. What stands out most is that the gap between the elite and the challengers is narrower than ever.

Programs like Iowa, Michigan, and West Virginia are proving that growth and grit can elevate them into contender status. Meanwhile, bluebloods like Baylor and NC State were reminded that tradition alone doesn’t win games — execution does.

But this is only the opening act. As Feast Week tournaments wrap and conference play looms, the stakes will rise sharply. Teams riding high today may face turbulence tomorrow, and those searching for identity now could find it just in time for a February surge.

If this past week is any indication, the 2025-26 NCAA season is set to deliver surprises, breakthroughs, and defining moments. And as always, the power rankings will evolve, shaped not by reputation but by performance, resilience, and the ever-shifting momentum that makes college basketball one of the most captivating sports in the US.