The Tennessee Volunteers fell to the Kansas Jayhawks, 81-76, in the third place championship of the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. But prior to that loss, Tennessee came up with an impressive win against the Houston Cougars on Tuesday to reach the game against Kansas. Bishop Boswell played a key role in Tennessee’s win against Houston, and Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson had high praise for the Vols guard, as per Josh Ward of ‘The Josh and Swain Show.’

“The kid that should be mentioned though, not a lot of people will remember his impact, but it was Bishop Boswell. He impacted that game,” Kelvin Sampson said. “No idea what his future holds in this game, that kid is a winner. He was the toughest guy on the floor. . .a lot of respect for that young man. He’s tough and he’s a winner. Every coach in American would love to have Boswell.”

Bishop Boswell is in his sophomore season with Tennessee, a year after not seeing much playing time as a freshman. He appeared in 28 games in 2024-25, but only at a little over three minutes per game. Through Tennessee’s first seven games of 2025-26, Boswell has begun to have more of an impact.

Boswell has started in three of the four games he’s played in so far this year, at a little over 22 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 5.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 72.7 percent shooting from the field, 60 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During Tennessee’s win against Houston at the Players Era tournament, Boswell finished with a season-high 10 points while shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. He also had four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot.