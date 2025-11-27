The Michigan Wolverines basketball team added another statement win to its perfect start on Wednesday night, and the latest result came with a historic milestone. The Wolverines dominated the Gonzaga Bulldogs 101-61 in the Players Era Championship, completing a run that produced a Michigan historic feat never seen in modern Division I play. Their performance, paired with earlier victories in the week over the San Diego State Aztecs and Auburn Tigers, continued the rapid rise under second-year head coach Dusty May and reinforced the program's status as a legitimate national title contender.

The win vs. Gonzaga capped a three-game stretch that showcased May’s Wolverines at their most complete. Michigan shot 60 percent from the field, moved the ball with precision for 29 assists, and controlled every phase of the matchup. Five Wolverines scored in double figures, and the defensive effort held the Bulldogs to 33.8 percent shooting and just three made threes. The balanced scoring and disciplined approach defined their play throughout the Players Era Championship, powering Michigan to a perfect 7-0 start to the season.

OptaSTATS took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and highlighted the significance of what Michigan accomplished across the tournament, noting how rare such dominance is against NCAA Tournament caliber teams. The post added national context to a run that had already impressed fans and analysts.

“Michigan is the only Division I team in the last 50 years to play 3 straight games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament the previous season and win all 3 by 30+ points.”

The blowout win over No. 12 ranked Gonzaga also represented the largest margin of victory Michigan has ever recorded against an AP-ranked opponent. It was simultaneously the worst loss of Gonzaga head coach Mark Few’s career. With Michigan continuing to produce elite offensive efficiency and top-tier defensive pressure, the early results strongly suggest this roster has the depth, cohesion, and firepower to compete at the highest level.

The Wolverines now return home with national attention rising, a historic Division I feat secured, and a clear message delivered that Michigan basketball is playing as well as any team in the country.