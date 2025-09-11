Arkansas football has lost one of its recruits, as four-star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore has decommitted, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong. Gilmore committed to Arkansas on June 2, and he chose them over Ole Miss, Penn State, Arizona State, and others.

Gilmore's agent shared a statement regarding his client's decision.

“After extensive discussions with his family and management team, Bryce has made the very difficult decision to decommit from the University of Arkansas,” the statement said. “This decision was not made lightly. Bryce remains deeply appreciative of the coaching staff, the program, and the Razorback fan base for their support throughout his recruitment process.”

Gilmore is the No. 172 overall prospect and No. 13 offensive tackle in the 2026 class. He took visits with other colleges, and even after his commitment, they still pursued him. It will be interesting to see where Gilmore ends up now, and he must have seen some better options on the table with him decomitting.

As of now, Arkansas will focus on the commitments they have in place, and they will also need to focus on the current season. So far, they've gotten two quality wins to start the season, and head coach Sam Pittman spoke about the opportunity the team would have with the schedule they have.

“[The schedule gives] the University of Arkansas one hell of an opportunity. That’s what it does. We got a good football team, too. They have to play Arkansas, too, now. We know who we're playing, they know who they're playing, too. We’re proud of our football team,” Pittman said.

They have a key matchup coming up in Week 3 against No. 17 Ole Miss, and that should show where they are as far as a team, but from what they've shown in the first two weeks, they have a chance to get an upset.