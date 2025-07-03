The Arkansas football team picked up a nice addition to its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday as four-star linebacker JJ Bush announced that he will play for the Razorbacks. Bush was getting serious attention from other SEC programs like LSU and Missouri, but Arkansas ended up being the right fit. Head coach Sam Pittman is putting together a solid 2026 class so far as the Razorbacks already have 25 commitments with a lot of time left to secure more.

“BREAKING: Four-Star LB JJ Bush has Committed to Arkansas, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’3 217 LB from Theodore, AL chose the Razorbacks over LSU & Missouri.”

The Alabama native has been dreaming about playing for the Arkansas football team, and now it is happening.

“Dreams to reality🐗,” he said.

JJ Bush is a four-star recruit, according to rivals, but he is a three-star according to 247Sports. Bush is the #493 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #35 LB and the #20 player in the state of Alabama. He currently attends Theodore High School in Theodore, AL. Bush had a lot of good SEC options for college, but Arkansas found a way to secure the commitment.

“Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile,” Bush's scouting report states. “Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles. Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback.”

Bush still has a lot of development to go through, and he has plenty of time as he still has another year of high school football before going to Arkansas. He should end up being a solid player for the Razorbacks.

“Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons,” the scouting report continues. “Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units.”

The Arkansas football recruiting class currently ranks inside the top-25 in the country. The Razorbacks have commitments from zero five-stars, three four-stars and 22 three-stars. There aren't a ton of four and five-star players like other big SEC programs, but Sam Pittman is finding a lot of players that want to be Razorbacks. They don't have the resources that Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas and the other top programs in the conference do, but Arkansas is still finding a way to get the job done on the recruiting trail.