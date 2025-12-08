The 2025 Arizona State football season was one full of promise, but ended in disappointment given the team's expectations. The Sun Devils were derailed by injuries this season, mainly to their starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt. He suffered a lower leg injury midseason, and after trying to play through it, he got season-ending surgery. He is now a candidate to transfer after this season.

There were rumors of Leavitt potentially leaving the Sun Devils for a while, but after he did not show up to Arizona State's team banquet, it all but confirms that Leavitt is entering the transfer portal. Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham said it would be cowardly not to mention Leavitt at least when discussing the seniors, but he wished Leavitt well in whatever the future may hold.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, 2026, but all signs point to Leavitt entering, especially after Arizona State beat reporter Anthony Totri for PHNX Sports reported on Monday that he was transferring.

It is widely believed that if Leavitt were to enter the transfer portal, he would be among several quarterbacks who would command the most attention and money. He will see a massive raise from what he was making at Arizona State, and that is ultimately the goal: to maximize his value at the college level.

This season, Leavitt finished with 1,628 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He also had a 60.7% completion percentage. What derailed his season was a sprained Lisfranc ligament he suffered during the team's win over Baylor. He tried to play through the injury for multiple weeks, but in the Sun Devils' loss to Houston, he reaggravated it and required season-ending surgery.

The highlight of Leavitt's time in Tempe was when the Sun Devils made the College Football Playoff after winning the 2024 Big 12 title.

After Leavitt's injury, Arizona State turned to sixth-year senior Jeff Sims under center. The step down was noticeable. Sims finished with 886 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 52% completion percentage. He also had 466 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries.

With it all but guaranteed that Leavitt will enter the transfer portal, he will command some big money from premier programs. However, Kenny Dillingham has a proven track record of working well with quarterbacks, and the Sun Devils should be okay with that position moving forward.