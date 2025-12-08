After a standout season, Texas Southern quarterback KJ Cooper has elected to enter the transfer portal. He announced the decision via his social media accounts over the weekend.

“First, I want to thank God for guiding my steps, sustaining me through every high and low, and blessing me with opportunities I could've never imagined on my own. I want to give a special thank you to Coach Zerick Rollins for your belief in me, your guidance, and the way you've helped me grow. Not only as a football player but also as a believer in Jesus Christ. Thank you to the strength staff for pushing me at a high level every day to help me grow. To my teammates, the brotherhood, support, and memories we've built together, I will cherish for a lifetime. Lastly I want to thank everyone at Texas Southern who has helped me along the way and played a part in my journey. After a lot of thought and prayer, I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.”

Cooper was a star for Texas Southern in a season that saw them finish 6-5. This is the first winning season for the Tigers since the 2020 season where they finished 9-3. Cooper was a huge part of that with his phenomenal play at signal caller. He finished the season throwing for 1626 yards and 13 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He also rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns.

Texas Southern now looks to recalibrate, as Cris Dishman looks to continue to build upon the winning foundation of the team.