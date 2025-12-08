Texas football entered the 2025 season as the No. 1 ranked team in the land and the biggest story in the sport. The Longhorns will instead end the year facing Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Processing a disappointing campaign is even more challenging in the transfer portal era. Just one day after officially being omitted from the 12-team Playoff bracket, head coach Steve Sarkisian watched two offensive players leave the program.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Owens and 2023 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year CJ Baxter intend to play elsewhere, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The former was a four-star recruit who was once seen as Arch Manning's potential successor, and the latter was a five-star prospect who rushed for 659 yards and five touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry before suffering a season-ending knee injury early in the 2024 campaign. Perhaps a fresh start is best for both of these young athletes.

Owens attempted just four passes during his two-year stay in Austin and will now carry three years of remaining eligibility to a new school. He boasts ideal size at 6-foot-5 and could attract reasonable interest on the transfer market.

Baxter could not regain his past success in 2025, posting a modest 3.6 yards per carry and one total touchdown in eight games. There should be a team out there that can offer him more opportunities. Another year removed from surgery should only help, too.

Sarkisian's offense was more inconsistent than usual this season, but he has earned the benefit of the doubt after guiding Texas football to the semifinals in back-to-back seasons. Assuming he returns to school, Arch Manning should take a noticeable leap in 2026. The Longhorns have the talent and resources to quickly reestablish themselves as a title contender.

But they will have to do so without Trey Owens and CJ Baxter on the roster.