Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid chose to be slient. He wasn’t ready to open the door on the question everyone was asking after Thursday night’s gutting loss. That followed the Chiefs’ 20-13 defeat to the Denver Broncos in Week 17. Reid brushed aside speculation about whether it marked Travis Kelce’s final game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We’ll talk another time about all of that,” Reid said. He chose reflection over finality. That's after a loss that dropped Kansas City to 6-10. It officially eliminated them from playoff contention with one game remaining.

The scene carried unmistakable weight. Kelce, visibly emotional, lingered on the field after the final whistle. He exchanged hugs and handshakes with teammates and Broncos players alike. He led the Chiefs with five catches for 36 yards and had a chance to help force overtime on the final drive. Sadly, the comeback attempt fell short. Cameras repeatedly cut to Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watching anxiously from the stands. That amplified the sense that this night could carry long-term meaning.

Article Continues Below

On the field, the loss was emblematic of Kansas City’s frustrating season. Protection issues and stalled drives plagued the offense. Meanwhile, Denver capitalized on timely stops to secure the upset. Off the field, the result sharpened the focus on what comes next.

Of course, Kelce’s resume already reads like a Hall of Fame induction speech. Over 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, he redefined the tight end position with historic production and three Super Bowl titles. While recent seasons have shown natural decline, his leadership and presence remain undeniable.

Reid’s decision to defer the conversation buys time. That said, with Kansas City’s dynasty era wobbling and Kelce noncommittal about 2026, the question isn’t going away. It’s only waiting for ‘another time.'