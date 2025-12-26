The Houston Texans (10-5) have turned themselves into a legitimate AFC contender after winning seven consecutive games, but all of their momentum could come to a screeching halt if their offensive line regresses back to its previously putrid form. Third-year quarterback CJ Stroud will need to have his wits about him when he faces the Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) on Saturday, as both of his tackles could be inactive.

Super Bowl champion Trent Brown has already been ruled out for the road matchup with knee and ankle injuries, and Aireontae Ersery is questionable with a thumb injury, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. Since the veteran right tackle missed practice all week, his absence was expected. The rookie left tackle was at least a limited participant in Thursday's session, which will give him a shot of playing in LA.

Stroud's early struggles coincided with his O-Line's performance during the first six weeks of the season. When the protection unit improved, it is no coincidence that the former Rookie of the Year also leveled up. This is just football 101. He has surpassed 260 passing yards three times since Oct. 26 (missed almost four games during that span). Furthermore, Stroud has not thrown an interception in three December starts.

He will try to keep that streak going against the Chargers, but there will be challenges abound inside SoFi Stadium. Brown boasts a decade of experience in the trenches, having earned Pro Bowl honors with the New England Patriots in 2019, and Ersery has logged more than 1,000 snaps this year. Even if the latter suits up, the Texans will have to brace themselves for a tough meeting with the Chargers.

Houston can clinch a playoff berth and also stay in the hunt for the AFC South crown if they win, so with such high stakes, expect CJ Stroud and company to dig deep this weekend.