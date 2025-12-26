The Detroit Lions were eliminated from playoff contention with Week 17’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit will miss the postseason for the first time since 2022 after winning the NFC North each of the last two years.

The resurgent Lions took a step back in 2025. And the team’s playoff hopes were crushed with a sloppy, turnover-filled loss to the Vikings on Christmas Day. The bitterly disappointing outcome had some fans recalling Dan Campbell’s response after Detroit fell short in the NFC Championship Game two seasons ago.

“I told those guys, ‘This may have been our only shot.’ Do I think that? No. Do I believe that? No. However, I know how hard it is to get here. I’m well aware. And it’s going to be twice as hard to get back to this point next year than it was this year,” Campbell said following the Lions’ 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

"This may have been our only shot"

– Dan Campbell after their NFC Championship loss to SF. Quote hits hard on a day like today. #Lions don't make the playoffs in 2025. pic.twitter.com/0FBBgzndbJ https://t.co/jT3rDZjcWk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2025

Lions fans are fuming after playoff elimination

While the Lions actually improved on the 2023 season last year, going from 12-5 to 15-2, Campbell’s words proved prophetic. Detroit was unable to get back to the Championship Game in 2024, losing to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional round.

This season the Lions are 8-8. And the team is officially out of the playoff picture after committing six turnovers in an ugly loss to Minnesota. Jared Goff had a miserable game on Christmas Day. The veteran quarterback was responsible for five of Detroit’s six turnovers. Goff threw two interceptions and lost three fumbles in his worst game of the year.

Goff’s last multi-interception game came in the Lions’ Divisional round loss to Washington. He tossed three picks and lost a fumble in the 45-31 defeat.

After leading Detroit to the playoffs in 2023, Goff faced the Los Angeles Rams in a Wild Card matchup. He beat his former team, helping the Lions advance to the Divisional round and a meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit then topped Tampa Bay 31-23 and moved on to face the 49ers with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

While the Lions led 24-7 at halftime, San Francisco came storming back with a 17-point third quarter. The 49ers won 34-31, ending Detroit’s season and leaving the Lions wondering if they’d get another chance at a championship.