The Los Angeles Lakers absorbed their third straight loss after bowing to the Houston Rockets, 119-96, at Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. The Lakers had a lackluster start and failed to find their groove after halftime, allowing the Rockets to cruise to the easy win.

The Lakers fell to 19-10, including 7-5 at home. They have struggled over the past few days due to injuries to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton, among others. While the inconsistent roster has posed a challenge, the Lakers seem to be lacking in effort recently.

But for Jake LaRavia, the problem lies somewhere else, although he admitted that he couldn't exactly expound on it.

“Jake LaRavia said there is a ‘disconnect' within the team right now, but he could not quite verbalize what it was or the cause of it,” wrote ESPN's Dave McMenamin on X.

Whatever it is, it doesn't sound good for the Purple and Gold.

But as LeBron James intimated a few days ago, there's no need for the Lakers to press the panic button. Their recent slump could just be a brief one, although Reaves reaggravated his calf injury against the Rockets.

With Reaves possibly missing more time anew, LaRavia is expected to step up. He played 23 minutes versus Houston, contributing five points, four rebounds, and one block.

LaRavia's teammates may not share the same sentiment about “disconnect,” but they should probably acknowledge that they haven't been playing to their standards in their last few outings.

The Lakers can snap their three-game skid against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.