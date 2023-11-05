India batter Virat Kohli was targeted with expletives on Twitter on his birthday, with netizens mocking him for his alleged "selfish" acts.

Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli was targeted with expletives on Twitter on his birthday, with netizens mocking him for his alleged “selfish” acts on the cricket field. Some of them even labeled him a “terrorist” for choking in knock-out games in the ICC Cricket World Cups, particularly in the 50-over format.

His critics claimed he focuses more on accomplishing personal milestones than securing victories for Team India.

The criticism of Virat Kohli on social media comes at a time when he's been at the forefront of India's ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign.

At present, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for India in the Cricket World Cup, having made over 500 runs in the tournament and the only Indian batter to cross the 500-run landmark in the current edition of the quadrennial event.

Despite his high level of consistency, Virat Kohli's haters have criticized him, largely since his century against Bangladesh, when he dramatically completed his 48th ODI ton.

Against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli motored along nicely to 80, but subsequently, things became interesting.

With Virat Kohli needing 20 to complete his hundred and India requiring the same amount of runs to win the match, the Delhi-born cricketer elevated his game to attain the milestone.

The contribution of KL Rahul, his batting partner during this concluding stages of the clash, was equally important as he aided the latter in his pursuit of a century.

It all began in the 39th over. Virat Kohli, still in the 70s, smashed the Bangladesh bowler Hasan Mahmud for a six to move into the 80s.

The 40th over saw him hit a boundary and six to enter into the 90s, giving the crowd genuine hope that the master batter was on his way to another hundred in the 50-over format.

Eventually, the situation came down to India needing two runs to win when the chase-master was three runs away from his ton.

The former India captain could only touch the three-figure mark by smacking the ball in the stands, which he did comfortably, thus securing his team's triumph and a hundred for himself.

Since then, Virat Kohli has been called a choker, selfish, failed batter, and many other negative acronyms.

Virat Kohli turned 35 on Sunday, with the cricketing fraternity paying rich tributes to him on the microblogging platform.

“When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You've not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence,” the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph Yuvraj Singh stated.

“As you celebrate another year of breaking and setting records, take a moment to reflect on all that you've achieved. Proud to have shared this incredible journey with you, and to see you grow from strength to strength. May your passion and determination continue to drive you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup and make our nation proud once again. Happy Birthday King Kohli,” he emphasized.