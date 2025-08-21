The NFL offseason is heating up as Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson remains at an impasse in his contract negotiations. With just one year left on his deal, Hendrickson has been holding out while the Bengals explore trade options for the four-time Pro Bowler. In this uncertainty, the Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Hendrickson, according to a report from Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated.

“In a conversation with an NFL executive on Tuesday, I was informed, ‘I have no doubt the Raiders are the frontrunners. Tom Brady and Mark Davis want to win now, and John (Spytek) has no fear when it comes to making bold moves. The kid (Hendrickson is 30), that move is the mentality of Pete Carroll; he’s not afraid of anything that could improve the team.’

When I inquired about the potential cost of acquiring Hendrickson, the executive said, ‘From what I hear, the Bengals are seeking either multiple picks or a combination of a pick and a player. They aren’t particularly focused on one side of the ball, but their offense is exceptional, while their defense is (excrement). I would speculate that a player and a third-round pick would be sufficient to land him.’”

The 30-year-old pass rusher has posted consecutive 17.5-sack seasons, led the league in 2024, and earned All-Pro First Team honors, making him one of the most sought-after defensive players in the league.

Hendrickson’s potential move comes with a steep price tag. The Bengals reportedly seek a first-round pick and a young player in exchange for their All-Pro defensive end. Some executives suggest that a combination of a player and a third-round pick could suffice, though it remains uncertain if Cincinnati will lower its demands.

The Raiders, under head coach Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady, have made significant roster upgrades this offseason. They added quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty while reshaping the defensive line after the departures of Christian Wilkins and the underwhelming performance of 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Las Vegas already boasts one of the league’s elite edge rushers in Maxx Crosby, but pairing him with Hendrickson would create arguably the NFL’s best pass-rushing duo.

Adding Hendrickson would allow the Raiders to deploy Tyree Wilson inside and significantly boost their defense, a key step in competing in the tough AFC West. However, the team also faces challenges in the secondary and must weigh the cost of two high-priced edge rushers against the surrender of future draft capital.