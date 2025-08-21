The Phoenix Mercury have been one of the best teams in the WNBA this season, powered by Alyssa Thomas’ MVP campaign. As it stands, the Mercury are 21-13 and a half game behind the Atlanta Dream for the third seed in the WNBA standings. The Mercury already made one in-season move with the signing of veteran forward DeWanna Bonner, and they made another roster move this week with the signing of Kiana Williams to a rest of the season contract, as per ClutchPoints’ Mercury reporter Hayden Cilley.

The move in signing Kiana Williams to the roster for the remainder of the season gives the Mercury additional guard depth heading into the playoffs. Williams had just completed her third 7-day contract with the team, and thus was only eligible for a rest of the season deal unless the Mercury had opted to release her. She had signed two previous 7-day contracts with the team back in July.

Williams had appeared in a total of six games this season with the Mercury, at a little over 11 minutes per game. She had been averaging a career-high 5.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent from the the free-throw line.

In addition to her points per game, all her other stats are career-highs as well. Williams’ best game this season came in a win against the Dallas Wings on July 7 when she dropped a career-best 17 points on 87.5 percent shooting from the field and 75 percent shooting from the three-point line.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, Williams has had stints with several different teams over the past couple of seasons. She began her career in 2021 with the Seattle Storm, split the 2022 season between the Storm and the Connecticut Sun, did not play in the WNBA in the 2023 season, and then found herself back in Seattle last year.