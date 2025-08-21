The Milwaukee Brewers entered Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs at 79-47. Pat Murphy and his team have to take the series seriously as they try to run away with the National League Central. However, something else they should keep in mind is their prospects. Jacob Misiorowski went from a top prospect to an All-Star. Why can't Tyler Black or Jeferson Quero do the same?

Murphy won the Manager of the Year award back in 2024 thanks to his management of the Brewers' roster. This year's team is another intriguing mix of veterans and young talent. However, the final stretch of the regular season is his final chance to get a look at his top prospects before the playoffs start. It is also his final opportunity to rest starters who have played 100+ games.

Misiorowski's rise to fame is extremely difficult to pull off. However, prospects around the league are getting their chance to come in and contribute to the team. As good as his young pitcher has been, Murphy has other players in his farm system that deserve another chance at the big leagues. If nothing else, the Brewers could use the injection of youth and energy right now.

Milwaukee dropped its last two games before Wednesday night. Before that, though, the Brewers put together one of the more dominant stretches in team history. The dominant stretch has their division almost in their grasp. While they shouldn't coast into the postseason, having a lead gives them the freedom to try out new players in their system, like Quero and Black.

Despite an injury to Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee's momentum is still building. Giving fans more young players to cheer for could be just what they need heading into the postseason. If their prospects contribute, Murphy will take it in stride.

Jeferson Quero can spell William Contreras behind the plate

Contreras has been one of the Brewers' leaders this season. While his older brother has more cache in Major League Baseball, Murphy's catcher is making a name for himself. However, the stress of a long season might end up having a negative effect on his production. Contreras is one of four Milwaukee players to have played in at least 120 games in 2025.

Quero got his chance in the major leagues earlier this season. However, he only stayed at the top level briefly, leaving with very little experience under his belt. Despite the small sample size, the catcher's numbers are promising. His numbers were good enough to warrant another look this season, even if it is as a backup behind the plate to give Contreras some rest.

While Quero is a far cry from Contreras at the plate, he could learn a lot from the starting catcher. At the top of the list is learning how to handle a pitching staff as talented as Milwaukee's. The Brewers had one starter make the All-Star Game and got one back later in the season. If Woodruff's can maintain his production after a triumphant return, Milwaukee is set for years to come.

Quero needs to come in and get familiar with the staff that he will be catching as a pro. Even a few games here and there at the end of the season could help his development take a big jump. It also helps Contreras take the time he needs to get back to full strength ahead of a playoff run where he will play a big role.

Tyler Black deserves an audition at first base to replace Andrew Vaughn

Andrew Vaughn has done a serviceable job at first base for the Brewers this season. Milwaukee acquired the veteran first baseman to upgrade their infield before the trade deadline. However, the 27-year-old's role is not guaranteed. For now, though, Vaughn could use some time off to break out of a slump at the plate. Enter Black, a prospect who could turn things around offensively.

Slashing .250/.538/.375 is good enough to deserve another look this season, even if the sample size is small. The final stretch of the season is a good time to call up a young prospect and get a look at what they need to work on in the offseason. Black has the chops to make it in the major leagues if he continues to grow. Murphy can give him the blueprint to do so this season.

Regardless of what moves they make, the Brewers have their sights set on a deep playoff run. Milwaukee is having fun as they continue to dominate teams around the league. That kind of success could cause the team to start cruising, something that can't happen. Calling up talented prospects is a great way to boost the team's energy and give them something to strive for.