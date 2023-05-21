Breanna Stewart has been a great player for so long that she’s bound to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame one day, and on Sunday she put her talents on display once again with a 45-point explosion against the Indiana Fever.

Stewart, who scored 12 points in her season debut with the New York Liberty, would notch a franchise-record in her home debut.

“It feels like I made the right decision,” Stewart would tell Liberty fans.

En route to her 45-point outing, Stewart went 15-21 from the field (including 6-9 from 3) and knocked down all nine of her free-throw attempts.

Stewart had 29 points on 10-12 shooting from the field at halftime. All in just 17 minutes.

Stewart, now in her seventh career season, signed with Liberty after spending several seasons with the Seattle Storm. In fact, the Storm drafted Stewart with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft following a standout career with NCAAW powerhouse UConn.

Winning two championships with Seattle over those six seasons, with four All-Star selections in that time, Stewart’s time with the Storm is now part of the fabric of WNBA history. However, the Storm may have been able to keep Stewart from signing with New York if they designated her as their core player last year, per Percy Allen of the Seattle Times.

Nonetheless, all is well that ends well, and Stewart is embarking on a new journey.

One that could lead to her winning her fourth NBA championship, tying the likes of former teammate Sue Bird and two-time MVP Cynthia Cooper.