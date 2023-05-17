David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

With the 2023 WNBA regular season set to tip-off, teams are in the midst of making their final roster decisions. Some of those decisions are tough roster cuts amid a shortage of roster spots. Some of the top college players are getting a first hand experience of just how tough it is to make a WNBA roster. But some of those final roster decisions before the start of the season are contract extensions. A handful of players around the league are eligible for contract extensions including New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. This week the Liberty and Sabrina Ionescu agreed to a contract extension as per Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats.

Per source, Sabrina Ionescu has signed a contract extension with the New York Liberty. Deal is for $202,000/$208,060, unprotected (couldn't be protected as NY already at 6-player limit). That's below the regular max numbers, never mind the supermax she was eligible for. #WNBA — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) May 15, 2023

It’s not surprising that Sabrina Ionescu signed a contract extension with the Liberty. She’s been considered one of their franchise cornerstones since the drafted her with No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. What was a little surprising is that Ionescu signed for less than the regular max extension as well as the super max she was also eligible for as per Cohen.

What this does ensure though is that Ionescu remains in a Liberty uniform at least through the 2025 season barring any unforeseen trades. The Liberty sent shockwaves through the WNBA world this offseason acquiring Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency and Jonquel Jones in a trade.

Ionescu is coming off her first All-Star appearance when she averaged 17.4 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 41.1 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from the three-point line and 93.1 percent from the free-throw line.