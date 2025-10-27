The Boston Bruins traded for Viktor Arvidsson this summer, hoping to improve their scoring depth. Arvidsson struggled with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024-25 and needed a change of scenery. The Bruins missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, and their lack of a scoring punch was a big reason for that result.

It took a while, but Arvidsson finally showed why Boston traded for him. The veteran winger scored his first goal with his new team on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. Boston went on to win the game in overtime, snapping a six-game losing streak. With the streak-snapping win, the Bruins' record sits at 4-6-0.

After the game, Arvidsson spoke about his goal. He had some opportunities earlier in the year. But he finally knocked home this chance, taking some weight off his shoulders.

“Just relief. I think I’ve been all over it and shooting a lot. It was nice to see it finally go in,” Arvidsson said, via team reporter Belle Fraser. “I thought our line was playing the last three or four games, and had been creating and scoring. It just hadn’t been me who had the last touch. It was nice to have it today.”

Arvidsson's goal tied the game 1-1 in the first period. Boston eventually took the lead thanks to Mikey Eyssimont's second tally of the year. In the second period, Morgan Geekie made it a two-goal game. Colorado scored in the third, but the Bruins held on to win.

The Bruins had a fantastic start to the 2025-26 season, winning their first three games. However, they slipped just as quickly as they'd stormed out of the gate, stumbling to last place in the Atlantic Division. Thankfully, the division has been tightly contested to this point. Boston is only four points back of the second-place Detroit Red Wings entering play Monday.

The Bruins can gain some ground on Monday, as well. They are taking on the Ottawa Senators (4-4-1) on Prime Monday Night Hockey. These teams are separated by a single point, so the winner could gain important early-season ground with a victory in Canada's capital.

Puck is set to drop on the all-Atlantic Division clash just past 7:30 p.m. ET from the Canadian Tire Centre.

