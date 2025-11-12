David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins are rolling, as they entered Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on a six-game win streak

They appear to be on their way to winning their seventh consecutive victory, as Boston put together an excellent offensive performance in the first period of the Maple Leafs game, scoring three goals, while giving up just one to the visitors in that frame.

Pastrnak stretched Boston's lead to three, 4-1, after he found the back of the net very early in the second frame. More notably, that goal was the 400th of his career in the NHL.

The NHL immediately congratulated Pastrnak for the huge milestone with a post on social media.

“ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR PASTA!! 🍝 ,” the NHL's official X, formerly Twitter, account wrote.

Pastrnak, who's been playing for the Bruins since the 2014-15 season, took advantage of a breakaway during that play and made a sweet move to beat Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby, who had just replaced Anthony Stolarz in front of the net. The 29-year-old Pastrnak was immediately mobbed by his teammates following his historic goal.

DAVID PASTRNAK CAREER GOAL NO. 400 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/CAAoFxzzEQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 12, 2025

The goal makes Pastrnak the sixth player ever in the history of the Bruins franchise to reach the 400-goal plateau, and there should be more coming from the veteran forward.

It was also Pastrnak's second goal this season versus the Maple Leafs. He lit the lamp in the second period of last Saturday's game against Toronto at Scotiabank Arena to help the Bruins score a 5-3 win.