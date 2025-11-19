Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry started out hot in their game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on Tuesday, scoring 22 points, including five three-pointers in the first half. He, however, cooled down after the break, as the Magic held on to win, 121-113.

After the game, Curry confirmed that he tweaked his right ankle in the first half, similar to what happened to him against the San Antonio Spurs in their NBA Cup matchup on Friday.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, the 37-year-old guard “seems very iffy” for their game versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Curry said he will have to monitor how his right ankle responds in the next few hours.

“Those are the things that you just to play through and try out to figure out how to continue to build momentum. We all know what the schedule's been like,” said Curry.

“We try not to think about it too much. It is what it is. You have to find a way to overcome it. We've done a decent job.”

Steph Curry tweaked his right ankle in the second Spurs game and again in the first half tonight. He said he will see how it responds after flight/sleep, but seems very iffy for the Heat game in Miami tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/82dnwgr03q — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 19, 2025

The four-time champion, who paid tribute to Magic icons Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway, finished with a game-high 32 points, including 7-of-15 shooting from deep, three rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. He also had five turnovers.

Jimmy Butler supported Curry with 33 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Curry, who suffered a hamstring injury in last season's playoffs, has already missed four games this season. If he sits out against the Heat, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, and Gary Payton II will have to pick up the slack in playmaking duties.