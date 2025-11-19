The Michigan State Spartans basketball team continues to ride early-season momentum behind the exceptional play of redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., whose latest performance cemented his name into NCAA history. The Spartans improved to 4-0 after Tuesday night’s 83-66 win over the Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden, a statement victory that also placed the point guard among elite company.

The sports analytics outlet OptaStats took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to highlight just how rare the sophomore guard’s playmaking run has been through the Spartans’ first four games of the season.

“Jeremy Fears Jr. of @MSU_Basketball is the first Division I player to lead his team to a 4-0 start while having 9+ assists in each game since Oklahoma State's Doug Gottlieb in 1999-00.”

The comparison underscores how special Fears’ start has been. Gottlieb, one of the NCAA’s all-time leaders in assists, last accomplished the feat over two decades ago. Fears’ early-season consistency and command of the offense have quickly made him one of the premier distributors in college basketball.

Article Continues Below

For context, Gottlieb’s accomplishments with the Oklahoma State Cowboys emphasize the weight of that comparison. He led the NCAA in assists per game in both 1998-99 and 1999-2000 and still ranks 10th all-time in Division I history. His 18-assist performance remains one of the most remarkable single-game displays in Big 12 history.

The redshirt sophomore's outing Tuesday vs. Kentucky in the Spartans’ fourth game of the 2025 season featured 8 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals — setting a new record for most assists in a single game at the Champions Classic.

His outing Tuesday vs. Kentucky in the Spartans’ fourth game of the 2025 season featured 8 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals — setting a new record for most assists in a single game at the Champions Classic.

The achievement reflects Fears’ growth and the core values of Tom Izzo’s program — development, poise, and discipline. As Michigan State enters a key non-conference stretch where they will face the North Carolina Tar-heels and Duke Blue Devils, the 20-year-old guard gives the Spartans a steady, confident floor general.