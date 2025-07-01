The Edmonton Oilers fell just short of the Stanley Cup once again this year. They did not get the depth scoring they needed late in the postseason, allowing the Florida Panthers to win the title again. Edmonton already traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks, but made another move to clear cap space and re-set their depth. The Oilers sent winger Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in a cap-clearing trade.

“Trade details, per sources: To Bruins: Viktor Arvidsson. To Oilers: 2027 5th Round Pick. No salary retained on Arvidsson,” NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported.

The Oilers were close to the salary cap ceiling already, with Leon Draisaitl's $14 million extension activating on Tuesday. Connor McDavid is now eligible for an extension, with his deal expiring at the end of the season. If Arvidsson and Kane are not going to produce, they need to find new depth forwards who won't chew up too much of the cap.

In his one year with the Oilers, Arvidsson scored 15 goals and added only 12 assists. Those 27 points in 67 games are the fewest in any of his seasons with at least 60 games played. He could have made that all disappear in the postseason, but he only scored seven points in 15 games.

The Bruins are able to take all of Arvidsson's salary, which is $4 million, for just the 2025-26 season. After their trade-deadline fire sale, they have an extra first-round pick in the next two seasons. But that also left them without a ton of NHL-caliber depth. Arvidsson can provide that in a new city with more opportunities and less Stanley Cup pressure.

The Oilers now have the money to make moves on July 1, which they did not have before dealing Kane and Arvidsson.

