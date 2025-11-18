The Florida Panthers had quite a ride on their way to an 8-5 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

As the final score suggests, the reigning Stanley Cup champions relied mostly on their high-powered offense to take care of business against Quinn Hughes and the visiting Canucks. Florida's defense was not exactly at its best, especially in front of the net, but a win is a win, and the Panthers will take one anyway they can.

Florida star netminder Sergei Bobrovsky only faced 15 shots on goal from the Canucks, but he allowed five of them to get past him, including the first two of the game. Nevertheless, the Panthers' attack made sure that he'd get his 438th win in the NHL to break his tie with the legendary

Jacques Plante. With the Panthers' win, Bobrovsky is now No. 9 all-time on the NHL's list for most career wins in the league by a goaltender.

“You look at that list, and it is amazing,’’ Bobrovsky said following the game about his latest achievement, per George Richards of the NHL's official website. “I look up to those goalies, try to be like them. For me to be on the same list as them is impressive, and it’s unbelievable.”

A two-time Stanley Cup champion and a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, the 37-year-old Bobrovsky also improved to 9-5-0 to go with a 2.80 goals against average and a .883 saves percentage through 14 starts so far in the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

Bobrovsky can climb higher on the list this season. He needs seven more wins to tie Terry Sawchuck at the No. 8 spot and 16 more to level with Curtis Joseph at No. 7.