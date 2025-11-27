Matthew Tkachuk has been battling an injury since the Florida Panthers' first Stanley Cup, but he is nearing a return after two surgeries in the offseason. After fighting through ailments for most of last season, Tkachuk knew he should take the time to get to 100% this season, and the Panthers' star seems to be on schedule after Paul Maurice's update last week. In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Maurice informed reporters that Tkachuk was already back on the ice.

Even though he is back on the ice, Tkachuk is still “a ways away” from his return from injury, according to Maurice. It makes sense for the organization to take its time, as the jumbled mess that is the Eastern Conference allows Florida some time to spare. Even though there is concern about the Panthers' slow start to the season with their 12-10-1 record, they are just two points outside the wild card and three points out of the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

“He hit the ice twice last week before he went back to see the doctor,” Maurice said. “He is on an on-off schedule; he skates one, then trains one just to keep the soreness out. He will stay on that [schedule] until he hits certain markers where he has enough power and strength. Then we'll put him on two-on, one-off. He's still a ways away. But he's back on the ice, and he was not two weeks ago. So, we'll take it.”

Tkachuk has some important games he would like to get healthy for, which are still farther down the road. The Winter Classic on January 2 will be one for the Panthers, while the Olympics are also quickly approaching. It looks like Matthew Tkachuk will make sure he is ready for all those dates.