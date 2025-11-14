The Florida Panthers traded for Brad Marchand last season in one of the most stunning deals in recent memory. It worked out for both sides, as the Panthers successfully defended their Stanley Cup championship. On Thursday night, though, it was an entirely personal milestone Marchand celebrated while wearing a Panthers jersey.

Marchand provided an assist on Eetu Luostarinen's goal against the Washington Capitals. With this assist, Marchand now has 1000 points in his career. The future Hall of Famer was hounded by his teammates at center ice following the goal. Florida went on to win this contest by a score of 6-3.

Brad Marchand hits 1,000 career NHL points. And the Panthers flood the ice. pic.twitter.com/Walv60wdoq — Alex Baumgartner (@ABaumgartner91) November 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Marchand has spent the majority of his career as a member of the Boston Bruins. In fact, he was serving as their captain when he was traded last season. The future Hall of Famer won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011. He left Boston with the fourth-most goals and fifth-most points in franchise history.

However, the Bruins fell far out of postseason contention in 2024-25. As a result, Boston explored the possibility of a trade. The Panthers swooped in, adding him to their imposing forward core.

Marchand experienced a slow start to life in Florida, recording just four points in 10 games. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though, he came alive. The Panthers star scored 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games, nearly usurping the Conn Smythe Trophy from eventual winner Sam Bennett.

Marchand could have left Florida for a big pay day this summer. However, he elected to remain in Florida, signing a six-year contract extension with the Panthers.