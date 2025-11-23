The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers are meeting for just the first time on Saturday since the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final. Of course, Florida entered the game with every right to thump its chest, having defeated Connor McDavid and the Oilers in each of the last two editions of the Stanley Cup Final.

And just because the last time these two teams shared the ice took place several months ago, it doesn't mean the enmity has already faded.

It took just nearly half a period for the Oilers and the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise to get into it, involving several players from both sides. But it was the tussle between Florida left wing AJ Greer and Oilers center Trent Frederic that perhaps grabbed the most attention, as the former took the latter to Suplex City.

CHAOS AFTER THE WHISTLE IN THE CUP FINAL REMATCH LEADS TO A WWE STYLE SLAM pic.twitter.com/cEEjRZlUE8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edmonton entered the Panther game looking to stop its bleeding and make a big statement, as the Oilers are on a three-game losing skid. That's not to mention the Oilers' desire to score some measure of revenge against the team that has twice defeated them in their last two trips to the NHL's grandest stage.

The Oilers struck first with a Jack Roslovic goal early in the first period, which Edmonton ended with a 3-1 lead. Edmonton stretched its lead to 4-1 after Vasily Podkolzin's goal in the second period but Florida responded with back-to-back goals from Sam Reinhart and Mackie Samoskevich to trim the Panthers' deficit down to a goal, 4-3.

The Oilers and the Panthers will meet one more time in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, which is scheduled in March of 2026 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.